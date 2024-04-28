America contemplates ‘mobile bases’ for Pacific conflict

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at addressing logistical challenges in the Western Pacific, an American military contractor has proposed a groundbreaking concept to repurpose unused oil rigs as mobile bases to support United States Navy operations. Presented at the Sea Air Space 2024 exhibit in Washington, DC, the Mobile Defense/Depot Platform (MODEP) concept by Gibbs & Cox, a naval architecture subsidiary of Leidos, offers a versatile solution to enhance resupply capabilities and potentially host missile launchers.



Dave Zook, a solutions architect and combat systems department manager at Gibbs & Cox, highlighted the pressing need to overcome capacity issues in the Western Pacific, including limitations on missile cells and resupply capabilities for Navy vessels stationed in the region.



The MODEP concept envisions a large floating island base capable of positioning itself strategically near shore and operating autonomously for extended periods, up to nearly six months. It offers flexibility in configuration, serving either as a supply base or a platform for missile launching.



One of the key advantages of the proposed MODEP concept is its ability to address the United States Navy's current inability to reload missile launchers at sea. The supply-oriented variant would feature two cranes capable of lifting heavy loads, facilitating the reloading process for Navy vessels. Meanwhile, the missile base version boasts impressive capabilities, with the potential to house up to 512 Vertical Launch System (VLS) missile cells or accommodate up to 100 Large Missile Launchers (LML). Additionally, the concept is touted to mitigate risks and costs associated with traditional land-based defense systems.



The proposal aligns with ongoing discussions in Japan, where converted oil rigs have been considered as an alternative to the canceled Aegis Ashore missile defense program. Notably, both variants of the MODEP concept are designed to traverse the ocean at speeds of 5-8 knots, covering approximately 200 nautical miles per day. Moreover, they are engineered to maintain stability even in challenging sea conditions, including waves reaching heights of up to 60 feet (20 meters).



As the United States and its allies seek innovative solutions to enhance maritime capabilities and strategic presence in the Pacific region, the MODEP concept offers a promising avenue for bolstering resupply operations and potentially expanding missile defense capabilities. With its potential to revolutionize naval logistics and force projection, the proposal underscores the importance of ingenuity and adaptability in modern military planning and operations.

