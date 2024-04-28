Urban passenger trips in China hikes 27.7 percent in 2023

(MENAFN) According to official data released by the Ministry of Transport, urban passenger trips in China experienced a significant surge of 27.7 percent throughout 2023. This uptick amounted to an impressive total of 101 billion passenger trips recorded across urban areas nationwide during the year.



Among the various modes of transportation, ferries witnessed a particularly notable increase in passenger trips, with a staggering year-on-year growth of 85.3 percent, totaling 82.67 million trips. Similarly, the utilization of urban rail transit networks saw a remarkable uptick, with nearly 29.39 billion passenger trips recorded—a substantial increase of 52.2 percent compared to the previous year.



Moreover, the data revealed substantial growth in passenger trips facilitated by taxis, buses, and trams within China's urban areas. Passenger trips via taxis rose by 21.7 percent year on year, while those via buses and trams increased by 18 percent.



These findings underscore not only the growing demand for urban transportation services in China but also the country's ongoing efforts to enhance its public transportation infrastructure. Such improvements are crucial for accommodating the needs of China's rapidly expanding urban population while promoting sustainable and efficient modes of transport. As urbanization continues to accelerate across the country, investing in robust transportation networks becomes increasingly vital for facilitating economic development, fostering social mobility, and enhancing overall quality of life for residents.

MENAFN28042024000045015839ID1108147823