Qatar Keen To Boost Tech Advancements

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is keen to boost advancements in technology and is committed to actively pursue economic diversification. The country has adopted an approach to development of several sectors as knowledge driven economy has became a priority.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Anatoly Motkin (pictured), President of StrategEast said,“The digital collaboration between Qatar and Ukraine is beneficial for both sides. Ukrainian IT industry has proved its resilience and provided digital services to most of the biggest Fortune 500 companies. Qatar needs major digital transformation and partnership between Qatar and Ukraine will entitle the digital bridge between the two countries that will also hopefully lead to government to government (G2G) arrangement.”

Motkin elaborated that this will move in three tracks, one of them is digital services providers that is Ukrainian major companies will provide digital services in Qatar, not only for oil and gas sector but also other sectors.

Secondly,“I think that the startup pipeline in Ukraine is very impressive and we had meetings at Qatar Research and Development Innovation Council (QRDI) and other institutions and Qatar is interested to attract and retain the talent. It is a unique opportunity for Qatar to attract the talent from Ukraine and the country will get the new technologies developed in Ukraine,” he said. Thirdly, the unique human-centric GovTech platform Diaa developed in Ukraine. The platform has been deployed in Africa, in Latin America.“I think Qatar would consider to collaborate with Ukraine and to adopt part of this experience and expertise.”

Speaking regarding Qatar's national strategy, 2024 to 2030 which can lead to boost the technological advancements, Motkin said,“I think that the National Vision 2030 for Qatar is about being advanced in any given sphere and today anything is tech like agritech, fintech. Ukraine is overall a technological country, so they can contribute not only in sharing the technological expertise but also to develop fast growing ecosystem.”

Making a reference to Qatar hosting major events like the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Web Summit Qatar 2024 and the upcoming Qatar Economic Forum, Motkin said,“I think the country is sprinter and leader in many spheres. Qatar hosted global football tournament; the same thing goes for technology.”

Highlighting the speech of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs which announced a $1bn fund to foster local and regional entrepreneurs during the Web Summit Qatar 2024, Motkin said, this direction of technological development has become a priority for Qatar.

Responding to a query about the outlook for the country, he said,“I think many of the government to citizen services will be much more advanced. Also, I think that Qatar could become digital services provider instead of just digital services consumer.

This is something that they could get from Ukrainians and Ukrainians with their over 300,000 highly skilled individuals are engaged in the industry who are interested in expansion and extension and get to new markets.”

“I think it's a win win for both sides. I envision Qatar as working together with the Ukraine and developing this ecosystem and developing not only product companies but also digital services companies, soft landing right here.”

“I really appreciate in Qatar that today the knowledge driven economy has became a priority as knowledge is the new oil and I'm happy that we as strategist are able to assist and support to join forces with Qatar in this direction,” Motkin added.