Precision Planting Market To Reach USD 12.2 Billion By 2031 Driven By Surge In Demand For Increased Farm Productivity

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The global Precision Planting Market is growing with significant growth, reaching USD 12.2 billion, with Highest CAGR of 10.29% by 2031. This is primarily Driven by the increasing farm productivity and crop yield. As the global population continues to rise, ensuring food security becomes paramount. Precision planting techniques offer a solution by optimizing seed placement, maximizing resource utilization, and ultimately enhancing crop yields.

Growing Demand for Efficiency and Sustainability

The SNS Insider report highlights a market driven by the need for efficient and sustainable agricultural practices. Factors such as rising pressure on the agriculture industry to increase food production, integrated with the growing demand for precision planting due to its benefits, are Driving market growth. These benefits include optimal plant growth, higher crop yield, and substantial cost savings associated with precision planting and seeding equipment.

The Growing adoption of advanced technologies in precision agriculture to reduce labor costs and the increasing promotion of precision planting techniques by governments worldwide are significant contributors. Climate change and the need to meet the rising demand for food will further propel the industry's growth in the coming years.

Get Free Sample Report of Precision Planting Market @

Top Companies Featured in Precision Planting Market Report:



AG Leader Technology

Bourgault Industries Ltd.

Buhler Industries Inc.

Crh Industrial N.V.

Davimac Group

Deere & Company

Dendra Systems

Dickey-John Corporation

Droneseed

Hexagon Agriculture

Kasco Manufacturing Inc. Kinze Manufacturing Inc

Cost-Savings and Technological Advancements

Precision planting and seeding equipment, when used effectively, can ensure high returns in agribusiness. This equipment offers precision, ensuring accurate depth of sowing and proper seed distribution. The launch of equipment with advanced features like smart connector systems, controllers, and liquid control and delivery systems has further boosted adoption.

These advancements enable farmers to achieve uniformity of seeds, control seed placement depth, and safeguard crops from natural disasters by collecting real-time data on soil, crop yield, weather conditions, and plant health. Additionally, precision planting equipment promotes the efficient use of seeds, fertilizers, nutrients, herbicides, and pesticides, minimizing resource wastage. The integration of mapping software, variable rate technology (VRT), smart sensors, and yield mapping further enhances crop yield, land fertility, and profitability. Moreover, these systems utilize satellite guidance technologies like GPS or GIS for navigation, reducing energy and fuel consumption.

Smartphones Revolutionize Data Access for Farmers

The increasing presence of smartphones, with nearly half the global population using them, plays an Important role in precision planting. These devices offer user-friendly applications that assist farmers in day-to-day tasks. Agriculture-based companies are developing mobile apps that provide farmers with real-time weather and climate information, enabling quick and informed decision-making. These apps connect to hardware such as sensors, GPS receivers, and cameras to collect data, analyze it, and offer actionable insights, ultimately saving farmers time and money.

Segment Analysis

By Offering, the hardware segment holds the highest market share, This dominance is attributed to the increasing adoption of automation and control devices Such as drones, GPS devices, control systems, guidance systems, and display systems. Agricultural vehicles Depend on GPS-based auto-guidance technology to minimize overlapping during field mapping, consequently saving fuel, labor, and time while reducing soil compaction. The rising adoption of advanced planting and seeding equipment with features like VRT and guidance systems for precision planting is anticipated to further propel the hardware segment's growth.

By Drive type, The electric drive segment is dominant with a higher growth rate within the market. Electric drives simplify precision planter and seeding systems. Farmers cultivating corn as a secondary crop often resort to repairing, modifying, and upgrading older planters due to the high cost of new ones. Electric motors enable farmers to control individual row units at a variable rate. They offer a clear advantage over mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic components as energy consumption on farm equipment increases. The consistent and uniform power delivery of electric motors translates to more accurate seed placement functions in planters and drills. Additionally, electric drive metering eliminates the need for hydraulic components such as chains, sprockets, and gears, simplifying the metering system and reducing maintenance requirements. Electric drives power a shaft that turns

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Recent Developments in Precision Planting Technology



In February 2022, Case IH launched the 2150S Early Riser front-fold trailing planter, providing a high-performance split-row configuration option for increased planting productivity.

October 2022 saw Trimble Inc. introduce the next-generation Trimble GFX-1060 and GFX-1260 guidance displays for precision agriculture applications. These displays empower farmers to map and monitor field information with precision in real time, facilitating efficient in-field operations. Kinze Manufacturing introduced its new 3505 True Speed high-speed planter in February 2022 for the 2023 planting season, offering advanced technology and improved productivity for smaller farms and fields.

Impact of Global Disruptions on the Precision Planting Market

– The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted the global agricultural landscape, The war has caused a global surge in fuel prices, impacting the operational costs of farm machinery used in precision planting practices. This can discourage farmers, particularly those with smaller margins, from adopting or expanding their use of precision planting equipment. war has Increased global food security concerns, potentially leading governments to prioritize staple food production over crops that benefit more from precision planting techniques. This could cause a temporary shift in agricultural focus, impacting the immediate growth of the precision planting market.

– A global economic slowdown could also impact the precision planting market, decrease Investments in new precision planting equipment, potentially slowing down market growth. The long-term outlook remains positive. Precision planting offers significant benefits in terms of resource optimization and yield improvement, which can become even more important during economic hardships. Farmers Looking to maximize profits with limited resources may find precision planting a valuable tool in the long run.

Key Regional Development

North America is expected to remain the dominant region in the precision planting market, driven by North America as a hub for innovation in agricultural technology. Leading manufacturers and research institutions are constantly developing new and advanced precision planting solutions, making the region a leader in this field. Governments in North American countries often offer subsidies and incentives for farmers to adopt sustainable and efficient agricultural practices. Precision planting aligns well with these goals, encouraging its adoption. North America has a higher prevalence of large-scale farms compared to other regions. These farms have the capital and resources to invest in sophisticated precision planting equipment, driving market growth.

Example: Government Support in the US, The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) offers various programs and initiatives that support the adoption of precision agriculture practices. The Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), for instance, provides financial assistance to farmers for implementing conservation practices, including those that utilize precision planting techniques.

Key Takeaways for the Precision Planting Market Study



Technological advancements are continuously improving the capabilities and usability of precision planting equipment.

Global disruptions like the Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns pose challenges but may not derail the long-term growth trajectory of the market. This report by SNS Insider provides valuable insights into the current and future landscape of the precision planting market.

Major Key Points from Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Precision Planting Market Segmentation, By Offering

9. Precision Planting Market Segmentation, By System Type

9. Precision Planting Market Segmentation, By Drive Type

9. Precision Planting Market Segmentation, By Farm Size

9. Precision Planting Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profile

12. Competitive Landscape

13. USE Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Continued....

Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

Email

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)