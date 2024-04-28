Solar Power Market To Reach USD 426.68 Billion By 2031 Driven By Technological Advancements And Supportive Government Policies

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report indicates that the Solar Power Market Size was valued at USD 250.2 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 426.68 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % over the forecast period 2024-2031 surge is attributed to a confluence of factors, including increased investment in solar technologies, declining costs of solar panels, and supportive government policies that incentivize renewable energy adoption.







Growing Demand for Clean Energy Propels Market Forward

Solar power is a clean alternative to fossil fuels, generating electricity without harming the environment. Technological advancements are making solar panels more efficient and affordable, opening doors for wider adoption in homes, businesses, and industries. The market is growing due to the factors like increased funding from governments, companies, and investors is accelerating innovation, leading to better and cheaper solar panels. In addition, government policies like subsidies and tax breaks are making solar power more attractive for consumers and businesses.

Highlighting Market Momentum



In October 2023: The Solar Energy Corporation of India launched a tender for a massive one-gigawatt solar project connected to the interstate transmission grid. This initiative is expected to further propel growth in the Indian solar power market. In March 2023: BELECTRIC Solar, a leading O&M service provider, signed a framework agreement with NextEnergy Solar Fund to manage over 150 MWp of solar farms in the UK. This collaboration signifies the growing importance of operation and maintenance services as the solar industry matures.

Segment Analysis



By Technology: Photovoltaic systems dominate the market due to their affordability and ease of installation. Concentrated solar power systems hold a smaller share but are gaining traction for large-scale energy generation.

By End-Use: Electricity generation remains the primary application for solar power. However, solar thermal systems for heating water and buildings are gaining traction. Solar power is also used for charging electric vehicles and powering lighting systems. By Application: Residential solar installations are witnessing strong growth as homeowners embrace sustainable energy solutions. Commercial and industrial sectors are also increasingly adopting solar power to reduce energy costs and meet sustainability goals.

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on the Solar Power Market

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupts the solar power industry. While supply chain disruptions might lead to project delays and higher costs, the war could act as a long-term catalyst for investment in renewable energy sources as countries seek energy independence. Economic slowdowns, however, could pose a challenge, with tighter budgets potentially hindering consumer investment and government support for renewable energy projects.

Regional Dynamics: Asia Pacific Leads the Charge

The Asia Pacific region is the dominating region in Solar Power Market due to its large population demanding clean energy. Supportive governments in China, India, and Japan, along with rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes, are fueling a surge in residential and commercial solar adoption. North America is another major player, experiencing strong growth due to high solar power consumption, increasing awareness of its benefits, and rising purchasing power. The adoption of smart technologies further strengthens North America's position by facilitating integration with smart grids.

Key Takeaways



The solar power market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR, fueled by technological advancements, declining costs, and supportive government policies.

Increased investment in solar energy is bolstering research and development, leading to more efficient

Rising environmental concerns and the growing need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels are creating a favorable environment for solar power adoption. The expansion of smart grid technologies will enable better integration of solar power into the overall energy grid, enhancing efficiency and reliability.

