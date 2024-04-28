Kerala Gold Rate today, April 28: Check rate of one gram gold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indeed, the gold rate in Kerala holds significant importance not only within India but also in the global market. Kerala is renowned as a prime marketplace for both gold investors and buyers. Jewelry crafted from this precious metal is highly esteemed, symbolizing wealth and serving as a form of financial security for many individuals in the state.
Kerala is renowned as a prime marketplace for both gold investors and buyers.
Today's gold rate in Kerala is Rs 6685 per gram of 22 Carat gold.
The rate of one sovereign (one pavan=8 grams ) of gold in Kerala now is Rs 53,480 and for 10 grams of gold is Rs 66,850.
1 gram- Rs 7019
8 grams- Rs 56,152
10 grams- Rs 70,190
Today's silver rate in Kerala is Rs 87.5 per gram and for 1 kg of silver, the price is Rs 87,500.
MENAFN28042024007385015968ID1108147565
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.