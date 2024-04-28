Kerala Gold Rate today, April 28: Check rate of one gram gold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indeed, the gold rate in Kerala holds significant importance not only within India but also in the global market. Kerala is renowned as a prime marketplace for both gold investors and buyers. Jewelry crafted from this precious metal is highly esteemed, symbolizing wealth and serving as a form of financial security for many individuals in the state.



Today's gold rate in Kerala is Rs 6685 per gram of 22 Carat gold.

The rate of one sovereign (one pavan=8 grams ) of gold in Kerala now is Rs 53,480 and for 10 grams of gold is Rs 66,850.

1 gram- Rs 7019

8 grams- Rs 56,152

10 grams- Rs 70,190



Today's silver rate in Kerala is Rs 87.5 per gram and for 1 kg of silver, the price is Rs 87,500.