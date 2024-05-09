Zelensky Invites Moldova, Czech Republic, Ghana And Ireland To Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited the presidents of Moldova, the Czech Republic, and Ghana, as well as the Prime Minister of Ireland, to participate in the Peace Summit.

Zelensky said this in his address , Ukrinform reports.

The President thanked the leaders of the countries that have already confirmed their participation in the Summit and are ready to effectively assist in attracting leaders. Zelensky noted that today he invited the presidents of Moldova, the Czech Republic, and Ghana, as well as the Prime Minister of Ireland, to the Summit.

“Of course, we also discussed our bilateral agenda. Moldova – we have obvious common challenges and help each other. The Czech Republic – I expressed my gratitude for the initiative on artillery, and the most important thing now is the full and immediate implementation of the initiative. Ghana – the world relies on the stability and development of Africa. We have recently opened an embassy in Ghana, and this country now has a new accredited ambassador in Kyiv. Together we can add more strength to our parts of the world. Ireland – I thanked them for their support of our state and people, I thanked them for the fact that Ireland is really trying to help us politically, and also in the protection of life – in the demining of our land. And this support will increase – more territory of Ukraine will be cleared of Russian mines and ordnance,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that Ukraine is making the Peace Summit and the approach to peace a reality every day in a diplomatic marathon.

As reported, the Global Peace Summit will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. It is expected to be attended by heads of state and government from all continents. The participating countries will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

The Ukrainian formula for peace is a diplomatic mechanism proposed by Ukraine to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.