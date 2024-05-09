Minister Svyrydenko: Ukraine, Canada Interested In Joint Projects To Support Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc have met and discussed opportunities for new business cooperation projects, support initiatives for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and partnerships between the governments of the two countries in priority economic sectors.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In the course of the meeting, Svyrydenko emphasized the importance of participating in the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, dedicated to Ukraine's rapid recovery and long-term reconstruction efforts, which will take place in Berlin on June 11-12, 2024.

“The Ukrainian side will be happy to see Canadian businesses at URC 2024. We are interested in cooperation in such sectors as energy, green metallurgy, logistics and transport, IT and digitalization, and agricultural production. Ukrainian companies from these sectors will take part in the conference, so it is a good opportunity to establish new partnerships,” Svyrydenko noted.

The Ukrainian official spoke of the Government's priority areas of work, such as the development of production, stimulation of non-resource exports, and attraction of investment in the real sector.

The meeting was also attended by Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister Taras Kachka, Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister Tetiana Berezhna, and the representatives of the Embassy of Canada. Among other things, the participants discussed grant programmes implemented in Ukraine to support entrepreneurship and possible joint initiatives with Canadian partners.

“We are open to cooperation with Canada under any programmes, especially those aimed at stimulating women's entrepreneurship. For example, one of the projects we have implemented is the recently launched grant programme for women entrepreneurs called 'Create', funded by the Western NIS Enterprise Fund. The programme is aimed at supporting small and medium-sized processing businesses, where each winner receives a grant of up to USD 15,000,” Berezhna added.

In her words, the Ukrainian government is also interested in establishing cooperation with international partners to finance grant programmes for veterans to create new opportunities in the labor market and develop veteran businesses.

A reminder that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the updated Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA). According to Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, the ratification of the updated agreement will improve economic and trade relations between the two countries, and ensure more active involvement of Canadian business in Ukraine's recovery.

Photo: Ukrainian Economy Ministry