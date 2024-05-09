Zelensky Discusses Acceleration Of Arms Deliveries From Partners With Defense Forces Leaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the leaders of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to discuss accelerating the supply of weapons from partners and achieving the necessary results at the front.

The Head of State said this in an evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

“I held a meeting with the leadership of the Ukrainian Defense Forces: Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych, and Defense Minister Umerov. We discussed how to speed up the supply of weapons from our partners and how to act now, with the available forces and means, with the available weapons, to achieve the results we need. We see what the occupier is preparing for. There will be a response,” Zelensky said.

He thanked all Ukrainian soldiers and commanders, each unit that is effectively operating at the front and destroying the invader.

“The Kraken unit of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine deserves special gratitude for its fighting these days. I am grateful to you, guys! And to everyone who gives Ukraine the result. The result we need so much,” he noted.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Colonel Serhii Lupanchuk from his post as Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Brigadier General Oleksandr Trepak to replace him.