Vocational Training, Queen Rania Academy Seek Further Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 9 (Petra)-- Director-General of the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) Ahmad Gharaibeh, and the Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA)'s CEO Osama Obeidat, on Thursday, discussed methods to improve collaboration and partnership in carrying out joint programs.Developing personal skills for trainers, leadership and innovation in vocational training through a project to prepare vocational education teachers, exchanging experiences in the field of programs offered by the Academy and involving several vocational training trainers in them through the Academy's platform, and exchanging the field of expertise were among the topics covered at the meeting regarding joint training programs. With the focus on collaborative effort in the centers of excellence made possible by the Vocational Training Diploma Program.Gharaibeh said that the organization strives to improve and expand the technical and vocational training and education system in accordance with royal directives. It also seeks to form genuine alliances with all government agencies, the private sector, and international organizations in order to improve the effectiveness and rehabilitate its trainers.He emphasized that the academy's experience in enhancing teacher effectiveness and rehabilitation is a valuable asset to this meeting, as it will help trainers at the vocational training facility apply that experience. He also emphasized the importance of enhancing work quality and presenting it to service recipients.Obaidat, for his part, emphasized the significance of this partnership, which combines teacher preparation and training in the field of professional teacher work, and emphasized that it leads to twinning work between the academy and the institution in order to improve the service for both the teachers and the trainees. And yet, coaches are different.The meeting was attended by the Executive Director of Institutional Performance and Technology at the Academy, Abdel Majeed Al-Shamawi, the Director of Business Development and Growth at the Academy, the Director of Programs and Curriculum, Engineer Imad Al-Saqour, the Director of the Business Development Directorate at the Foundation, Engineer Ibrahim Al-Tarawneh, the Assistant Director General of the Vocational Training Corporation for Technical and Administrative Affairs, Raafat Al-Sawafin, and Director of Business Development and Growth at the Academy, Nabila Bashir.They emphasized how important it is to establish collaborative executive programs between the academy and the institution in order to jointly convey the vocational teacher's message, which forms the basis of the idea of vocational training.