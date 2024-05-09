Turkish Minister Dismisses Claim Of Easing Ban On Trade With Israel

(MENAFN- IANS) Ankara, May 10 (IANS) Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz's claim that Turkey eased its ban on trade with Israel is "fictional and has nothing to do with reality," a Turkish Minister said.

"The statements of the Israeli Foreign Minister are absolutely fictional and have nothing to do with reality. We stand behind the decision we have taken as a government regarding trade with Israel. This decision remains valid," Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Thursday on social media platform X.

The Minister stressed that the trade ban would be in effect until "conditions are met to stop Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, to achieve a permanent ceasefire and to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid" to Palestinians in the strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

Katz reportedly said on Thursday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had stepped back on his earlier position and lifted many of the trade bans imposed on Israel.

Ankara stopped all trade with Israel as of May 2 over escalating tensions due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The move came after Turkey had already imposed restrictions on an array of exports to Israel since last month, which Ankara said would remain in effect until a ceasefire is achieved in Gaza.