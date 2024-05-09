OIC Condemns Settlers Attack On UNRWA Headquarters In Occupied Jerusalem

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Thursday strongly condemned the attack carried out by groups of extremist settlers against the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in occupied Jerusalem, warning of the consequences of targeting international headquarters and missions in the occupied territories.

In a statement, the OIC considered this attack an extension of organized terrorism and ongoing Israeli crimes against Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories, noting that it comes in the context of the occupations attempts to undermine the role of UNRWA, distort it, and dry up its funding sources.

It added that the occupation forces and settlers have destroyed more than 160 facilities belonging to the United Nations agency, and killed about 188 UNRWA employees since the start of the aggression on the Gaza Strip seven months ago, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

