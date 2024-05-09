Slovenia Begins Process Of Recognizing Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 9 (Petra)-- In an effort to put an end to the carnage in Gaza, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob declared on Thursday that his country's government had started the process of recognizing the State of Palestine."The daily atrocities that take place in Gaza are unacceptable and must end," Golob declared at a press conference that followed a meeting of the government.Golob stated that the three center-left parties that make up Slovenia's governing coalition are in agreement with the plan to recognize the State of Palestine and expressed the hope that other nations will do the same.By June 13, the government of Slovenia will formally request that the parliament recognize the State of Palestine.