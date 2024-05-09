President: Ukraine Expects EU Accession Talks To Start In June

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine expects the approval of the negotiation framework and the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union in June.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

“I have just spoken with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. We are actively preparing the next stage of rapprochement with the European Union for June - we expect the approval of the negotiation framework and the actual start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession,” Zelensky emphasized.

He emphasized that Ukraine and Ukrainians deserve this, and that the EU also needs this step.

“And the European Union needs this step not just politically, as it is the lifeblood of the European Union to be a European project that leaves no one outside the EU, no one who truly professes European values,” he said.

As reported, European Parliament President Roberta Metzola said that the European Parliament would fully support Ukraine at all stages of its path to EU membership.