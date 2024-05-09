Netanyahu Vows To Continue Attacks In Gaza Despite Biden's Threat To Halt Weapon Shipment

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, May 10 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in a video statement that the Israeli forces will continue their attacks in Gaza despite the US threat to halt some weapon shipments.

"If Israel is forced to stand alone -- Israel will stand alone," said Netanyahu in a public speech made on Sunday's Israeli Holocaust Memorial Day and posted on his official X account on Thursday.

The Israeli Prime Minister added that "no amount of pressure" will stop Israel from "defending itself" as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

During a CNN interview on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said that he would halt some shipments of US weapons to Israel if Netanyahu launches a major invasion of Rafah, the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip where more than one million Palestinians are taking refuge.

"We're not walking away from Israel's security. We're walking away from Israel's ability to wage war in those areas," Biden added.

The US President admitted that Israel used US bombs on civilians in Gaza.

"Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centres," Biden said.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that the US had already paused "one shipment of high payload munitions" to Israel.

The US has sent hundreds of shipments of weapons to Israel since the ongoing conflict broke up on October 7, 2023, according to reports from US news outlets.