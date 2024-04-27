Jordan To Host Asia-Pacific Cooperative Ministers' Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, April 27 (Petra) -- Agriculture Minister and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Cooperative Foundation Khaled Hneifat Saturday discussed the "importance" of holding the Asia-Pacific Cooperative Ministers' Conference at the Dead Sea.In a session ahead of the launch of the Conference, Hneifat said the conference, attended by 350 guests from 35 countries, signifies Jordan's role as an "oasis of security and security in the middle of a region afflicted with conflicts."He discussed the "importance" of the cooperative sector, adding that Jordan seeks to draft laws supportive of cooperatives.The President of the International Cooperative Alliance, Ariel Guarco, praised Jordan's efforts in organising and holding the conference, saying the Alliance views Jordan as a "beacon for humanitarian work, development and renaissance in the region."Guarco added that Alliance member countries are looking forward to outcomes that serve the development of the cooperative sector.