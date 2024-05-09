Air Force Spokesman On Supply Of F-16S To Ukraine: Such Issue Requires Silence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Preparations for the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine are ongoing at various levels, but this issue requires silence.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Illia Yevlash announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Preparations are ongoing. This process is constantly continuing at various levels and we already have pilots who are directly completing their training on the F-16, and as soon as it becomes possible, the F-16 will arrive in Ukraine. Of course, these pilots will already be ready to perform combat missions directly in Ukrainian airspace," Yevlash said.

He added that communication with international partners about the transfer of aircraft is ongoing, but it is taking place behind closed doors.

"Of course, we continue to constantly maintain the negotiation process, including discussing exactly the aircraft that we need to effectively perform combat missions. Of course, we thank them for their support, for their willingness to support us in the aviation issue, because we need more than a dozen of these planes to powerfully protect our airspace and repel all kinds of attacks. Our partners are tight-lipped, as such questions require silence. We are waiting for them as soon as possible, like all Ukrainians, and we are waiting for the F-16s to be in the Ukrainian sky," Yevlash said.

Photo: Danish Defense Ministry

