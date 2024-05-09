Zelensky, European Parliament Chief Discuss Ukraine's European Integration, Security

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, May 10 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and visiting European Parliament President Roberta Metsola have discussed Ukraine's European integration and security issues.

At the talks, Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukraine has fulfilled all the necessary conditions for starting accession talks with the European Union next month, according to the Presidential press service.

For her part, Metsola said she was optimistic that EU member states will adopt the negotiating framework for Ukraine in June, Xinhua news agency reported.

The European Parliament will help Ukraine in "all possible ways" to move along the European path, Metsola stressed.

Zelensky and Metsola also discussed the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, the EU's defence support for Kiev, and the high-level conference on peace slated for mid-June in Switzerland.

Metsola arrived in Kiev earlier on Thursday.