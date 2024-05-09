MV-4 Light Mine Clearance Vehicle Assembled In Ukraine Obtains Certificate Of Conformity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's A3tech has received a certificate of conformity for the DOK-ING MV-4 mine clearance vehicle being in line with the requirements set out in Government Resolution No. 271 regarding the mandatory certification of mechanical mine clearance equipment.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The above will allow the manufacturer to launch the industrial production of vehicles to meet the market needs of both government agencies and humanitarian demining operators.

“The Government and the Economy Ministry are consistently working to ensure that more and more vehicles assembled and partially localized in Ukraine are used in the fields. We want Ukraine to develop its own production of mine clearance equipment. At the same time, we are working with partners who support humanitarian demining to ensure that they purchase equipment made in Ukraine,” Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko noted.

In her words, increasing the production of mine clearance vehicles or related component parts in Ukraine means new jobs, additional budget revenues and new partnerships. Manufacturers not only hire new employees but also cooperate with other plants operating in different regions of Ukraine.

A3tech, which assembles and localizes Croatian DOK-ING machines, has expaded its staff by 12% since early 2024. In addition, the company engaged another plant to manufacture some of the component parts. There are plans to involve another enterprise in production, as A3tech is planning to test the MV-10 heavy mine clearance vehicle at a test site in the near future and, after receiving a certificate, start mass production. There are already customers for this type of vehicles.

“The assembly and localization of mine clearance vehicles in Ukraine speeds up the repair or replacement of parts in case of an explosion in the fields. Additionally, it simplifies access to the equipment for humanitarian demining operators, of which we already have almost 40 and more are being certified,” Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister Ihor Bezkaravainyi explained, commenting on the benefits of localization over imports.

A reminder that, in early April 2024, the MV-4 light mine clearance vehicle was tested on three types of soil (sand, gravel, black soil), as well as areas with dense vegetation. The vehicle passed survivability tests for a series of explosions of about 600 grams of TNT equivalent.

The MV-4 is a lightweight robotic mine clearance and explosive ordnance disposal vehicle. Thanks to its low profile and robust design, it is resistant to detonations of anti-personnel mines and unexploded ordnance. The MV-4 can withstand an anti-tank mine explosion. The MV-4 is used for mechanical ground preparation and demining, mechanical inspection of the area and its clearing, and removal of objects. The vehicle can clear an area of up to 1,500 square meters in an hour. It is controlled by a remote control with a range of up to 1,500 meters.

Overall, there are 300 MV-4 systems in operation worldwide, and in Ukraine it is used by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.

Photo: Ukrainian Economy Ministry