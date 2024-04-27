1783DAO Successfully Held An AI And Web3-Themed Side Event In Dubai As The Official Partner Community Of TOKEN2049

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) As the largest global Web3 and Crypto summit, TOKEN2049 Dubai featured keynote speakers such as Binance CEO Richard Teng. BroadChain has learned that TOKEN2049 Dubai was successfully held in the Middle Eastern economic and financial hub of Dubai from April 18th to 19th, 2024. The estimated total number of attendees exceeded tens of thousands.

As the largest global Web3 and Crypto summit, the event featured keynote speakers including Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, Binance CEO Richard Teng, Maelstrom CIO Arthur Hayes, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, NEAR Protocol Co-Founder Illia Polosukhin, Polygon Co-Founder Sandeep Nailwal, Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov, Solana Co-Founder Raj Gokal, Circle Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO Jeremy Allaire, Ava Labs/Avalanche CEO Emin Gün Sirer, and others.







As an official cooperative community of TOKEN2049 Dubai, the well-known Web3 community 1783DAO also held a TOKEN2049 Side Event with an AI and Web3 theme on the evening of April 17th, local time.







In addition to social media channels and targeted invitations, the event saw over 1,300 online registrations, with 90% of participants being non-Chinese Web3 and Crypto professionals.







The AI and Web3-themed TOKEN2049 Side Event was co-organized by 1783DAO, TrendX, and SunnyTrade. The event received strong support from partners such as Bitlayer, Web3link, Web3 Labs, SINOHOPE, Edge Matrix Computing (EMC), BTC Beta, TuringBitChain, IOST, Klickl, IBIT Global, and others.







During the meeting, TrendX COO Mahmoud Farouk stated that the TrendX platform focuses on discovering Alpha projects in their early stages of growth to help users achieve high returns. TrendX offers various trend tracking features, including real-time monitoring of the activities of nearly 50,000 Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), utilizing AI technology to generate sentiment and popularity indicators, and analyzing the trading behavior of over 20,000“smart money” transactions to form data statistics and trend analysis. Mahmoud Farouk introduced that TrendX's Alpha Square currently uses over 100 factors strongly correlated with cryptocurrency prices to continuously search for key opportunities for Alpha Tokens across the entire web, and promptly push them to users.

Subsequently, June, the Global Partner of 1783DAO and Core Builder, announced the official launch of the Global Partner Program, with an initial batch of 13 top navigators expected to participate. To become a Global Partner of 1783DAO, it is generally required to hold at least 5 #1783CLUB NFTs. Together, they will set sail, embark on a great Web3 navigation journey, and explore new horizons together.

Next, IBIT Global Brand Partner Princess Xiang Xiang delivered a presentation titled“An Analysis of the Future Development After the Bitcoin Halving Cycle.” Princess Xiang Xiang believes that after the fourth Bitcoin halving, more countries and regions will launch Bitcoin spot ETFs, and mining development will become more internal. Additionally, the crypto industry will thrive under relevant regulations.

TuringBitChain CMO NIGO presented on the topic of“The Meaning and Value of Native BVM-Based BTC Layer 2 Scaling Solution Using UTXO Model.” NIGO stated that TuringBitChain (TBC), as a BTC Layer 2 public chain based on the UTXO model, is committed to addressing the scalability issues faced by blockchain technology. By connecting Bitcoin with a multi-chain architecture, TBC aims to build a robust underlying protocol. TBC will support various functionalities such as NFTs, DeFi, and data storage, with the goal of unlocking the full potential of Bitcoin, transforming it from digital gold to a currency for everyday transactions, and serving as an intelligent contract operating system.







BTC Beta CTO Mr. Graeme Olson presented on the topic of“The Meaning and Value of Native BVM-Based BTC Layer 2 Scaling Solution Using UTXO Model.” Graeme Olson revealed that BTC Beta is dedicated to shaping the future of Bitcoin network finance and is expected to launch the BRC202 protocol between May and June.





