4 Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In India's Assam

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

New Delhi: At least four people, including two forest officials, were trampled to death by a wild elephant Saturday in India's northeastern state of Assam, local media reported.

The incident took place in Dhiraimajuli area of Sonitpur district, about 147 km northeast of Dispur, the capital city of Assam.

"One person was killed by the wild elephant after he had strayed out of his house late in the night to attend to nature's call, while another person was killed in his attempt to chase the animal," District Forest Officer Pirai Sudhan said. "The wild elephant then trampled two forest officials to death who were patrolling the area."

The forest department officials have sounded an alert and rushed personnel to the area to intensify patrolling and control the elephant.