Nainital Forest Fires: IAF Mi-17 V5 Helicopter Undertakes 'Bambi Bucket Ops' To Douse Raging Flames (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter was deployed to combat the intense forest fires in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Saturday. The flames had encroached upon the High Court Colony in the Pines area, posing a grave threat to nearby residences and an Army cantonment located approximately five kilometers away.

Responding swiftly to the escalating situation, authorities mobilized resources to contain the blaze. The Indian Air Force dispatched a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to support firefighting efforts in the affected region.

"With a forest fire building up in vicinity of an Air Force Station near Nainital, #IAF activated its aerial fire fighting capability, employing a Mi-17 V5 helicopter for undertaking Bambi Bucket Ops," it posted on 'X'.

Forest officials reported that the helicopter utilized a Bambi bucket to gather water from Naini and Bhimtal lakes, dispersing it over the burning forests spanning the areas of Pines, Bhumiadhar, Jyolikot, Narayan Nagar, Bhawali, Ramgarh, and Mukteshwar.

Capable of holding up to 5,000 liters of water, the Bambi bucket played a crucial role in firefighting efforts.

Due to dwindling water levels, boating activities were briefly halted in Naini Lake, while operations in Bhimtal Lake have been suspended temporarily, as confirmed by an official.

SDM Pramod Kumar reported that the fire had spread from Pines to Ladiyakanta.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed assurance that all necessary measures are being taken to contain the fires. Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the affected regions and convened discussions with Kumaon division officials at the Forest Training Academy in Haldwani to evaluate ongoing firefighting strategies.

He emphasized the importance of forest officers' presence, instructing that leaves be postponed until the fires are fully extinguished, with exceptions only for severe health issues.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the importance of the Army's involvement in firefighting efforts and instructed authorities to take strict action against those responsible for igniting the forest fires.

State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal reported that all Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) are actively engaged in the field to ensure effective containment of the fires. He expressed optimism that the fires, categorized as surface fires rather than more persistent ground fires, would soon be brought under control.

The prolonged dry spell in the hill state over recent weeks has resulted in a surge in forest fire incidents, particularly in the Kumaon region.

Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh issued comprehensive directives to various departments including the forest department, fire department, PRD, disaster management, district panchayat, and police to take decisive measures to halt the spread of forest fires.

Furthermore, she imposed a ban on house construction and car washing activities until the situation is stabilized.

Singh also urged for emergency meetings to be convened in every gram Sabha to raise awareness about the risks of burning garbage and educate the public on fire prevention measures.

On Friday, authorities in Rudraprayag arrested three individuals in the act of attempting to set fire to forests.

Reports from officials indicate a concerning surge in forest fire incidents across the state, with 31 new cases reported on Friday alone. These fires have ravaged approximately 33.34 hectares of forest land.

The blaze that erupted near Nainital escalated to a dangerous extent on Friday, endangering residents of the High Court Colony and disrupting local traffic flow.

In addition to efforts by the forest department, personnel from the Army have joined in the firefighting endeavors to contain the spread of the inferno.

Anil Joshi, a resident of the Pines area and assistant registrar of the Uttarakhand High Court said, "The fire engulfed an old and vacant house located near The Pines on Friday. It did not cause any damage to High Court Colony but it came dangerously close to the buildings."

Nainital Divisional Forest Officer Chandrashekhar Joshi said, "We have deployed 40 Manora Range personnel and two forest rangers to extinguish the fire."

Since November 1 of last year until now, Uttarakhand has witnessed a staggering total of 575 forest fire incidents. These fires have had a devastating impact, engulfing approximately 689.89 hectares of forest area.