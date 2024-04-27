Russian Drone Attack On Truck In Vovchansk Leaves Driver In Critical Condition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military attacked a truck with an FPV drone in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. The civilian driver sustained injuries and is currently in critical condition.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At about 13:00, an enemy FPV drone hit a truck near Vovchansk. The 52-year-old civilian driver was wounded," he posted.

According to the regional governor, the wounded man has been hospitalized. His condition is critical.

As reported, in the afternoon, the Russian army hit Kherson with a missile, destroying the building of an educational institution. No injuries were reported.