Israeli Occupation Troops Kill Two Palestinian Youth West Of Jenin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 27 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation Saturday killed two Palestinians and injured two others near Salem checkpoint, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin.
Israeli occupation fired a volley of gunfire at a group of Palestinian youths in the vicinity of the permanently staffed checkpoint, killing 22-year-old Mustafa Sultan Abed from the nearby village of Kafr Dan and 21-year-old Ahmad Mohammad Shawahneh from the Silat al-Harithiya village and injuring two others, Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted security sources as saying.
The heavily-armed soldiers prevented ambulances from reaching the area to recover the bodies of the two slain youths, it mentioned.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) medics confirmed that they rushed a 25-year-old and a 22-year-old casualties from the vicinity of the checkpoint to a hospital in the city of Jenin, and described their injuries as moderate. (end)
