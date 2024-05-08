ACC Reports Rise In Exports In 2024'S First Quarter

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) said on Wednesday that its exports of goods and commodities to both Arab and foreign markets surged by 8.9 per cent in the first third of 2024, compared with the same period last year.

During the first four months of the year, the chamber's exports totalled JD434 million, marking an increase from the JD398 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The number of certificates of origin issued by the ACC experienced a slight decline of 2.3 per cent during the period of 2024, to 8,468 certificates, compared to 8,671 certificates issued in the January-April period of 2023.

Leading destinations for Amman's exports included Saudi Arabia with 1,449 certificates of origin, followed by the UAE with 1,005 certificates, then Iraq and Egypt, with 708 and 318 certificates respectively, while Switzerland received 12 certificates of origin from the ACC.

In terms of value, exports were primarily directed towards Iraq, amounting to some JD200 million, followed by Switzerland with JD42 million, the UAE with JD32.3 million, Egypt with JD32 million, and Saudi Arabia with some JD24 million.

The distribution of exports by category during the first fourth months of 2024 included foreign products (re-exports) with a value of JD220 million, followed by industrial products with JD77 million, agricultural products with JD36 million, and Arab products with JD35 million.

The ACC issues certificates of origin for agricultural, animal, and natural raw resources, as well as for foreign goods intended for re-export and foreign goods purchased from the local market subject to specific conditions.



