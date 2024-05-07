(MENAFN) House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has stirred controversy with his recent remarks, suggesting that the United States might need to consider deploying troops to Ukraine if the country faces a complete collapse against Russia. In an interview with CBS News, Jeffries expressed concerns that despite billions of dollars in military aid from the United States, if Ukraine cannot secure victory over Russia, America may be compelled to intervene directly in the conflict.



Jeffries' stance appears to be at odds with the longstanding policy of United States President Joe Biden, who has consistently emphasized his reluctance to send American troops into Ukraine. Biden has reiterated his commitment to providing support to Ukraine through military assistance, stating that direct military intervention is not currently under consideration. He emphasized that Ukraine has not formally requested such intervention and believes that the country can defend itself with the support of the United States.



However, Jeffries pointed to challenges in the United States Congress regarding efforts to bolster support for Ukraine. He criticized what he termed as a "pro-Putin faction" within the Republican Party, accusing them of obstructing initiatives aimed at providing substantial assistance to Ukraine. Jeffries specifically called out Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has advocated for redirecting funds towards domestic priorities rather than allocating them to Ukraine. Greene has clarified her position, asserting that she remains loyal solely to the United States and does not sympathize with Russia.



Jeffries' remarks have sparked debate over the potential implications of increased United States involvement in the Ukraine conflict and the broader dynamics within American politics regarding support for Ukraine. As tensions persist between Russia and Ukraine, the prospect of United States troop deployment remains a contentious issue, with divergent perspectives shaping the discourse on Capitol Hill.

MENAFN07052024000045015687ID1108181428