Royal Court Chief Ensures Progress Of Projects Implemented Under Royal Initiatives

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, who also heads the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, checked on Wednesday the Royal initiative projects in Madaba and Amman, which are being implemented following His Majesty King Abdullah's directives during his field visits and meetings with the dignitaries and residents of both governorates.

Issawi visited the Imad Din Zinki Secondary School for Boys in Central Madaba, which His Majesty ordered its maintenance and rehabilitation during his recent visit to the governorate, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



During a tour of the school facilities, Issawi listened to a briefing about the school's main needs, problems, and requirements for rehabilitation. The school, which has 340 students from the first and second secondary grades, comprises 11 classrooms.

In line with the Royal directives, comprehensive maintenance will be carried out at the school, including classrooms and facilities, as well as providing it with necessary furniture and equipment, and rehabilitating the adjacent pitch.

In the Faisaliah area, Issawi checked on a project for medical supplies and an apparel factory, which is being implemented as part of the initiative of satellite branches and production units, in accordance with His Majesty's directives during his meeting with leaders and dignitaries of the Central Badia.

During the tour, Issawi reviewed the progress of the project, which has reached a completion rate of 70 per cent. The scheme is the first of its kind in Jordan and is capable of producing some five million pieces of medical supplies and apparel, accounting for 70 per cent of the local market's needs.

In Muwaqqar District in Amman, the Royal court chief visited the project of the Zmeilat healthcare centre, which was ordered by the King during his visit to Central Badia.

During his inspection tour, Issawi also reviewed the progress of the project, which has reached a completion rate of 98 per cent and is expected to be fully completed within one month.

The centre includes clinics for chronic diseases, family medicine, and dentistry, as well as a maternity and childhood section, an emergency department, laboratories, a radiology centre, and a pharmacy, in addition to all supporting facilities, to ensure the best service for citizens in the area.

Issawi stressed that residents of Madaba, Muwaqqar and neighbouring areas will soon witness the positive effects of these development projects, which are being implemented within the framework of Royal initiatives, in cooperation and partnership with both the public and private sectors.



