(MENAFN) As inflation and rising energy prices contribute to a significant increase in the cost of döner kebabs, Germany's Left party has put forward a bold proposal to subsidize the popular Turkish snack. In a policy paper disclosed by German tabloid Bild, the Left party suggests implementing a price cap on döner kebabs, limiting their cost to EUR4.90 or EUR2.50 for students, young individuals, and those with low incomes. With the current average price of a kebab reaching EUR7.90, the government would subsidize the remaining amount, amounting to nearly EUR4 billion annually, according to the paper.



The Left party argues that implementing a price cap would benefit both consumers and kebab shop owners, alleviating financial strain on individuals while supporting small businesses.



Kathi Gebel, an executive of the Left party, emphasizes the importance of state intervention to prevent essential food items like kebabs from becoming unaffordable luxuries. Gebel highlights the significance of addressing the concerns of young people, who view affordable kebabs as a pressing issue that requires government action.



Since its introduction to Germany by Turkish immigrants in the 1970s, the döner kebab has grown to become a beloved staple of the nation's fast food culture. However, despite its popularity, health experts caution against excessive consumption due to its high salt and saturated fat content. A study conducted in Scotland in 2009 revealed that the average döner kebab contains a significant portion of an adult's recommended daily salt and saturated fat intake, raising concerns about its impact on public health.



Amidst these considerations, the Left party's proposal sparks debate about the role of government intervention in addressing affordability issues and promoting healthier dietary choices. While acknowledging the cultural significance of döner kebabs, policymakers and health advocates grapple with the challenge of balancing accessibility with nutritional concerns in the context of rising food prices and evolving consumer preferences.

MENAFN08052024000045015687ID1108187303