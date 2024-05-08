Safadi, Blinken Discuss Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, focusing on urgent efforts to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the recent Israeli attack on Rafah.

During a phone call, Safadi and Blinken discussed the attack launched by Israeli extremists on a Jordanian aid convoy that was on its way to Gaza via the Beit Hanoun/Erez crossing, according to a statement by the

Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Safadi called for the international community to condemn this attack as a serious crime and to hold Israel fully accountable.

Blinken condemned the violence carried out by Israeli extremists with the aim of obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, saying that the US expects the Israeli government to take decisive measures to prevent such attacks on aid convoys and ensure that their perpetrators are held accountable.

Blinken praised the Kingdom for its pioneering role in providing basic humanitarian aid to the besieged sector.

The discussion also focused on efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, secure the release of hostages and prevent further escalation of the conflict in the region.

The two diplomats mentioned the importance of the ongoing mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar and the United States to finalise the exchange agreement and secure a ceasefire.

Safadi stressed the "dire" consequences of the Israeli aggression on Rafah and the obstruction of the entry of aid through the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings.

Both countries affirmed their commitment to cooperate in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the importance of making joint efforts to address the crisis.



