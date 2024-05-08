Interior Minister Orders Releasing 485 Administrative Detainees

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Interior Minister Mazen Faria on Wednesday issued a directive to administrative governors to release 485 administrative detainees who do not pose any danger to society or public order, ensuring their smooth reintegration into society.



The decision comes after a comprehensive review of the cases of detainees to ensure that there is no threat to their lives or the lives of citizens, while maintaining public safety, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



