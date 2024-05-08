Senate President Discuss Bilateral Ties With Omani Ambassador

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Senate President Faisal Fayez on Wednesday met with Omani Ambassador Fahad Alojaili over means to enhance bilateral ties in a way that benefits both countries and their peoples and serves the interests of Arab and Islamic nations.

Fayez praised the "deep" Jordanian-Omani relations, reiterating their development at various political, economic, investment, and parliamentary levels, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Talks during the meeting went over the prevailing conditions within the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip, where Fayez reviewed His Majesty King Abdullah's endeavours to stop the heinous Israeli war on Palestinians, and stressed the importance of reaching political grounds to end the Israeli occupation.

The Senate president also called for a decisive and effective pan-Arab stance that can stop the Israeli aggression and put an end to the genocide and war crimes perpetrated by Israel.



The Omani ambassador praised King Abdullah's substantial role and unwavering endeavours in addressing regional challenges, fostering peace, and defending Arab just causes, mainly the Palestinian predicament,



He also stressed Muscat's commitment to boosting relations with Amman in various fields and enhancing economic and investment partnerships.



