Irish Embassy Organises“Pathways To Peace In Northern Ireland” Conference In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Embassy of Ireland in Jordan, in cooperation with the Centre for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan, organised on Monday a conference titled "Pathways to Peace in Northern Ireland: Background and Personal Reflections".

The conference featured a keynote speech by former Jordanian Foreign Minister Marwan Muasher, as well as expert contributions from Ireland, Northern Ireland and Jordan, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.



In his keynote speech, Muasher highlighted the importance of the Good Friday Agreement in bringing peace to Northern Ireland. He said that the agreement was a "landmark" that "ended decades of conflict and violence."

Muasher also drew parallels between the situation in Northern Ireland and the occupied Palestinian territories. He said that both conflicts were rooted in historical grievances and that both had been marked by violence and bloodshed.

He commended Ireland for plans to recognise the state of Palestine and urged others

to do so in line with support for a two-State solution, the statement said.



The conference included the participation of a number of Irish experts, including Ruairi de Búrca, Director General at the Irish foreign ministry who provided the context to the achievement of the Good Friday Agreement and the role of Irish and British governments and the international community, as well as Monica McWilliams, Co-Founder of the Northern Ireland Women's Coalition and a leading figure in the Northern Ireland peace process who spoke about the importance of women in peace building and reconciliation.



The conference also included the participation of Debbie Watters, Co-Director of Northern Ireland Alternatives who emphasised the role of civil society and engaging young people in peace processes.



Additionally, the event featured a number of panel discussions, in which participants spoke about various aspects of peacebuilding and reconciliation, the statement said.



The conference launched an exhibition in Arabic by the Embassy of Ireland on Peace Heroines involved in achieving a political solution in Northern Ireland. The exhibition included stories of the sacrifices that women made to achieve peace in Northern Ireland and will be hosted by the University of Jordan over the coming weeks.