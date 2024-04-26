Azerbaijan Increases Volume Of Cashless Payments

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In March of this year, the amount of non-cash payments inAzerbaijan increased by 60% compared to the same period last yearand reached 5,697 million manats ($3.35 billion), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank ofAzerbaijan (CBA).

4,737 million manats ($2.78 billion) fell to the share ofelectronic trade.

As of April 1, 2024, the number of payment cards in Azerbaijanamounted to 17.421 million, up 0.4% from a month earlier, 2.9% fromearly 2023, and 22.3% from a year ago.

The number of debit cards in Azerbaijan increased by 22.8% to15.143 million over the past year, and the number of credit cardssoared by 18.9% to 2.278 million. The turnover of these cardsamounted to 8.906 billion manats ($5.23 billion) (36% more than ayear earlier) and 645 million manats ($379.2 million) (41.4% more),respectively.

During the reporting period, the number of ATMs and POSterminals in the country increased by 2.7% and 13.7%, respectively,and reached 3,152 (1,639 in Baku) and 91,755 (59,638 in Baku).