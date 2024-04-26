Azerbaijan Increases Volume Of Cashless Payments

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
In March of this year, the amount of non-cash payments inAzerbaijan increased by 60% compared to the same period last yearand reached 5,697 million manats ($3.35 billion), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank ofAzerbaijan (CBA).
4,737 million manats ($2.78 billion) fell to the share ofelectronic trade.
As of April 1, 2024, the number of payment cards in Azerbaijanamounted to 17.421 million, up 0.4% from a month earlier, 2.9% fromearly 2023, and 22.3% from a year ago.
The number of debit cards in Azerbaijan increased by 22.8% to15.143 million over the past year, and the number of credit cardssoared by 18.9% to 2.278 million. The turnover of these cardsamounted to 8.906 billion manats ($5.23 billion) (36% more than ayear earlier) and 645 million manats ($379.2 million) (41.4% more),respectively.
During the reporting period, the number of ATMs and POSterminals in the country increased by 2.7% and 13.7%, respectively,and reached 3,152 (1,639 in Baku) and 91,755 (59,638 in Baku).
MENAFN26042024000195011045ID1108144592
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.