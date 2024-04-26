Production From Deepwater Gunashli Platform Suspended For 15 Days

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG)field development project, advises that as part of its ACG annualwork program, it is conducting planned maintenance (turnaround-TAR)works on the Deepwater Gunashli platform, Azernews reports, citingbp-Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the plan, production from the DeepwaterGunashli platform was suspended on April 25 for 15 days to enableefficient maintenance, inspection, and project work to beundertaken.

During the TAR, various projects, including valve changeouts andnucleonic source replacements, as well as required repair works,will be undertaken.

This is a planned program and is part of normal operations. Theplanning phase of the program started in 2023, and these activitiesare included in the 2024 Annual Work Program and Budget. Theshut-down is also included in the annual production forecast.

Production from the other ACG platforms, as well as theplatforms on the Shah Deniz field, Sangachal terminal operations,and export operations via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and the SouthCaucasus Pipeline (SCP and SCPX), continue as normal.

This planned event is a necessary part of the long-termreliability, integrity, and production performance, driven byrepair and facility modification work that can only be performedduring a plant outage.