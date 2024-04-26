Qatar Clinch Showjumping Team Gold

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar equestrian team won gold in showjumping at the First GCC Youth Games in the UAE yesterday with flawless and fastest show in the Special Two Phases class.
The team comprising Sheikh Mohammed bin Jassim Al Thani, Khalifa Abdullah Al Khalidi, Ghanem Nasser Al Qadi and Saad Ahmed Al Saad clocked an aggregate of perfect 195.31 seconds. Saudi Arabia secured the silver medal with a time of 188.63 seconds.
“It's a great achievement and we are looking forward to win more accolades for Qatar,” rider Al Saad said.
Meanwhile, Qatar table tennis team registered its third straight win beating Kuwait 3-0 in Dubai yesterday. The team will now face the UAE in the final.
The draw for doubles event will take place today.
