Zelensky On Peace Summit: It Is Important That As Many States As Possible Can Show Their Leadership

It is important that as many states as possible who are interested in the full force of the UN Charter and international law demonstrate their leadership at the upcoming peace summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his daily video address , Ukrinform reports.

"In the afternoon, I had several international conversations – we are now working very actively to prepare the inaugural Summit, the Peace Summit in Switzerland. It is important that as many states as possible, as many actors as possible who are interested in the full force of the UN Charter and international law, demonstrate their leadership at the Summit," he said.

He noted that he had invited the Presidents of Lithuania and Poland, Gitanas Nauseda and Andrzej Duda, and the Prime Ministers of Estonia and Canada, Kaja Kallas and Justin Trudeau, to the Peace Summit.

"I thanked them for supporting our work for a just peace – for supporting the Peace Formula. Such peace and the true restoration of tranquility in international relations are possible only if the world majority joins in the establishment of peace and forces Russia into peace, forces it to adhere to the basic rules of normal coexistence of nations. I am grateful to all the partners who help us implement this task. I am grateful to every leader who communicates with others to make sure that they also attend the Summit and have their say," Zelensky said.

In his opinion, today's world is a world of the majority, a world in which no one has or should have the privilege of imposing anything on other nations.

The president said that the Ukrainian Peace Formula is based on the principle that every nation equally deserves respect.

"The Peace Summit is an opportunity to show not just in words but in reality who really stands for equality in the world. Tomorrow and in the coming weeks, we will work and communicate with countries and leaders to ensure that international law is backed by international solidarity," Zelensky said.

The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine