China To Support Format Of Peace Conference Recognized By Ukraine And Russia - Xi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China advocates the path of negotiations and will support a peace conference that will unite all parties and be recognized by Ukraine and Russia.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said this in Paris after official talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We support the organization of an international peace conference, recognized by Russia and Ukraine, which will unite all parties on equal terms and allow an honest discussion of all peace plans," he said.

According to Xi, China supports the construction of a "balanced, effective and long-lasting European security architecture."

At the same time, Xi noted that China is not the cause of the "crisis in Ukraine" and is not a party to the conflict.

"But we did not stand aside and always played an active role in achieving peace. At the same time, we are against this crisis being used to blame a third country, blacken its image and inflame a new 'cold war'," he added.

China always plays constructive role in promoting peaceful settlement - Xi

The Chinese leader also called on "the involved parties to resume contacts and dialogue with the aim of gradually building mutual trust."

Photo: Getty Images