Russians Again Actively Using Shaheds, Preparing For Massive Attacks Ukrainian Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After a lull, the enemy has intensified the use of Shahed strike drones and is preparing for massive attacks against Ukraine.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Illia Yevlash announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy is planning and preparing for the next attacks. We cannot know their strategic plans for sure, but the enemy is most likely analyzing the strikes he carried out against our energy infrastructure and believes that some of his goals have been achieved. However, to constantly carry out attacks, he needs to accumulate his missiles. Therefore, we are currently observing a certain lull," Yevlash said.

According to him, the current tactics of the Russians is that they can launch their drones at different intervals.

"In the third year of full-scale war, they can't develop anything new. All these drones are programmed by the Russians, who study and analyze in advance the experience they gained during the previous governments. They then try to extrapolate it in subsequent attacks on our energy infrastructure. In particular, they are trying to attack at night, but given that daytime is now increasing, there is less time to use such drones," Yevlash said.

He added that the enemy had reduced the use of different types of missiles, but the use of guided aerial bombs is currently a serious problem.

Photo: Getty Images