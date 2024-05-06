The ADB Annual Meeting In 2025 Holds In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By ALimat ALiyeva, AZERNEWS

Italy will host the 58th annual meeting of the Asian DevelopmentBank (ADB) in 2025, Azernews reports.

According to ADB, the theme of the 58th Annual meeting, whichwill be held from May 4-7, 2025, is "Sharing experiences, buildingtomorrow."

It is noted that the meeting will be held in Milan, which willbe the first time such an event has been held in Italy and thefirst annual meeting of the ADB in Europe in almost ten years.

Commenting on this event, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawamentioned that climate and development issues are constant andrequire constant efforts.

"Milan, as an economic center at the forefront of innovation andindustry, symbolizing the spirit of progress and cooperation, is anideal place to share experiences and build a better future. I amconfident that the 2025 annual Meeting will provide an excellentopportunity to advance our common goals in the stimulatingenvironment of Milan," Asakawa stressed, as quoted in the ADBmessage.

Recall that the 57th annual meeting of the Asian DevelopmentBank (ADB) was held in Tbilisi (Georgia).

It should be noted that the annual meeting provides ADBgovernors with the opportunity to consider development issues andchallenges facing the Asia-Pacific region. Several thousandparticipants regularly join the meeting, including financeministers, central bank governors, senior government officials,representatives of the private sector, representatives ofinternational organizations and civil society organizations, youth,academia and the media.