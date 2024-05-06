Russian Bomb Wipes Out Entire Street In Ukrainian Village

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Monachynivka, Kupiansk district, the Russians destroyed an entire street with a single high-power FAB-1500 bomb.

That's according to Serhii Bolvinov , head of the local police, Ukrinform reports.

"Everything shook as if an earthquake hit the area. An entire street was destroyed with a single blow. Residents of the village of Monachynivka felt and saw it all. The enemy launched a powerful weapon at people and their homes - a high-explosive aerial bomb weighing one and a half tons," the statement reads.

Bolvinov emphasized that no more than a hundred residents remained in the village near the border, with not a single soldier in the area. The Russians armed their FAB-1500 with "a special module so that the bomb could glide after launch."

"This is the first time they employed such a powerful weapon in the area. The only thing they were able to achieve was to destroy the villagers' houses and kill an 88-year-old woman. Her body was retrieved from under the rubble," said the police chief.

He also emphasized that, despite the powerful attack, village residents immediately rushed to help the police eliminate the consequences of the attack.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian invasion forces hit the village of Monachynivka with a FAB-1500 bomb on Easter, May 5, at around 15:20. As a result of strike, 16 buildings were damaged.