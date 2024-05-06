Macron Thanks Xi For Supporting 'Olympic Truce' During Paris Games

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron has thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for supporting the initiative to ensure a truce during the Olympic Games in Paris.

He said this after talks with the Chinese leader in Paris on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I welcome the willingness of the Chinese president to ask all parties involved in various conflicts to declare an Olympic truce," Macron said.

According to the French leader, he told Xi about the impact of the war in Ukraine on European security and "the determination to support Ukraine for as long as it takes."

"Without security for Ukraine, there can be no security for Europe. However, we are not at war with Russia or the Russian people, and we do not seek regime change in Moscow. You can't switch roles here. It is the Russians who want to attack the democratic regime in Ukraine and are constantly continuing this conflict," Macron said.

Photo: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images