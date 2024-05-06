               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Attack Leaves Community In Sumy Region Without Electricity


5/6/2024 7:19:57 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy shelling has left the Bilopillia community in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region without electricity.

The region's military administration announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Today at 15:00, the Russians again hit energy facilities in the Bilopillia community. The community is currently without electricity," the post reads.

The administration urged residents of the region to consume electricity rationally during peak hours from 07:00 to 10:00 and from 17:00 to 22:00.

Read also: Russian strike targets high-voltage facility in Sumy region

Russian troops attacked a facility of National Power Company Ukrenergo in the Sumy region last night.

Some 91 settlements were blacked out in the region as of this morning.

Photo: Ukrenergo

MENAFN06052024000193011044ID1108180362


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search