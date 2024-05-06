Russian Attack Leaves Community In Sumy Region Without Electricity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy shelling has left the Bilopillia community in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region without electricity.

The region's military administration announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Today at 15:00, the Russians again hit energy facilities in the Bilopillia community. The community is currently without electricity," the post reads.

The administration urged residents of the region to consume electricity rationally during peak hours from 07:00 to 10:00 and from 17:00 to 22:00.

Russian strike targets high-voltage facility in Sumy region

Russian troops attacked a facility of National Power Company Ukrenergo in the Sumy region last night.

Some 91 settlements were blacked out in the region as of this morning.

Photo: Ukrenergo