U.S. Sees No Signs Russia Could Use Nuclear Weapons In War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Washington has called irresponsible the "nuclear" rhetoric of the Russian leadership that announced the holding of drills involving tactical nuclear weapons, however, the United States has not seen any indications that Russia is preparing to use such weapons in Ukraine.

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this at a briefing in Washington on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Russia's rhetoric - nuclear rhetoric - has been reckless and irresponsible throughout this conflict," Miller said.

Nevertheless, according to him, the U.S. has seen no reason to adjust its own nuclear posture in response to these announcements by Russia.

He also added that the United States had not seen "any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine."