Russian Army Not Present In Chasiv Yar Ukrainian Military Spokesperson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces are controlling the situation around the city of Chasiv Yar, and the Russian army is not present there.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The Defense Forces are controlling the situation around the city of Chasiv Yar. Over the past week and today, the situation around the city has not changed, with active fighting going on day and night. However, Russian propaganda periodically issues fake reports that their army has already entered the city. The enemy has not made any territorial gains there in the past few days. There is no enemy Russian army in the city," Voloshyn said.

He also added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not blow up a bridge across the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal.

"On the contrary, our units are rebuilding that bridge to have supply routes. And when the process was going on, and our truck brought construction materials, an FPV drone hit it. No one was killed, the truck was damaged. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are monitoring the situation in that sector as well," Voloshyn added.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine