Russia Must Answer For Destruction Of Ukraine's Cultural Heritage Karandieiev

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia must be held accountable not only for its aggression against Ukraine but also for the destruction of the country's cultural heritage, Ukraine's Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev said.

That's according to the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, Ukrinform reports.

"The seventh clause of the Peace Formula on 'Restoration of Justice' states that the Russian Federation must bear responsibility for all crimes committed under international law. It is not only about terrorist attacks against our state and the civilian population but also about the destruction of the cultural heritage of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 1,000 monuments have already been destroyed or damaged by Russian missiles," Karandieiev said.

Russians destroy and damage 1,987 cultural sites in Ukraine

According to the post, the list of crimes committed by Russia grows every day.

One of the main tasks now is uniting the international community to force Russia to make peace, the ministry said.

"Only together we will be able to create a mechanism that will end this war and make military attacks impossible in the future," Karandieiev said.