Kylian Mbappe Accepts Usain Bolt's 100M Challenge

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kylian Mbappe has accepted the challenge to face eight-timeOlympic champion Usain Bolt in a 100m race - but the Frenchman doesnot fancy his chances of coming out ontop, Azernews reports, citing the Mirror.

Bolt recently suggested during a recent interview that Mbappeshould line up against him in a charity race. He also spoke abouthis admiration of the 25-year-old forward, who is set to leaveParis Saint-Germain and join Real Madrid this summer, with Boltadmitting he was inspired by Mbappe.

Speaking at a promotional event, co-organised by Nike and hisfoundation, 'Inspired by KM', Mbappe responded to the challenge ofBolt in an interview. The former Monaco striker started by statingthat it was gratifying that he inspired the Jamaican, who made abrief foray into football after retiring from athletics.

As quoted by RMC Sport, Mbappe said: "He inspired everyone too,and I think that everyone has woken up late in the night to watchone of Usain Bolt's races. I can say that it's reciprocal and thatI started to admire him first."

Mbappe then agreed to Bolt's 100 m sprint, but claimed he doesnot think he will come out on top, despite it being seven yearssince the former Olympian retired. "It would be fun, why not oneday, if we both have the time, do something nice? I don't expectmuch from the result," Mbappe added.

With a time of 9.58 seconds, Bolt still remains the world recordholder of the 100m.