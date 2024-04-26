China Must Stop Siding With Russia If It Seeks Rapprochement With West - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China must stop supporting Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine if it is to improve relations with the West.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Ukrinform reports with reference to Reuters .

"Last year, Russia imported 90% of its microelectronics from China, used to produce missiles, tanks and aircraft. China is also working to provide Russia with improved satellite capabilities and imaging. China says it wants good relations with the West. At the same time, Beijing continues to fuel the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War Two. They cannot have it both ways," Stoltenberg said.

At the same time, he called on the West to avoid dependence on China, similar to what happened earlier with the Russian Federation.

"In the past, we made the mistake of becoming dependent on Russian oil and gas. We must not repeat that mistake with China. Depending on its money, its raw materials, its technologies - dependencies make us vulnerable," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

According to Reuters, trade between China and Russia reached a record $240 billion last year, which is 26.3% more against 2022. China's exports to Russia were up by 46.9%, while imports rose by 13%.

Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit China in May, which will be his first foreign trip after being re-elected.