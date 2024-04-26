Listen To The Popes On Neoliberalism And The Global South

Building

on Pope Leo XIII's 1891 encyclical“Rerum Novarum ,” which drew attention to the horrendous conditions of the working class at the height of the Industrial Revolution,

“Populorum Progressio”

lays out principles that countries on both sides of the development equation must keep in mind

if poorer

countries

are to

transition out of colonial structures and enter the community of free nations on a more equal footing.



If France had

internalized

the document's message, she would not now be on a fast track out of the

Sahel.

To be sure, the Pope wholeheartedly endorses

free enterprise and private property –

when they embody a just ordering of material resources, time and money. In his view, any economic activity is good if it is consistent with human dignity and the common good.

Productive labor gives rise to creative thinking, deep personal growth, development of talents and virtues, and enables people to support families.

By the same token,

“ Populorum Progressio”

warns humanity – and, one might add, today's policymakers –

against

what the Pope calls

“unbridled liberalism,” a form of economic“libertinism” which is destructive of human dignity and fraternity, and undermines the common good liberal economics are supposed to fortify.



The Pope describes“unbridled liberalism,” a.k.a“neoliberalism,” as

“the

unrestrained quest for profits without limit, free competition as the sole guiding principle of economics and private ownership as an absolute right, having no limits or concomitant social obligations.”



“This unbridled liberalism,” the Pope says,“paves the way for a particular type of tyranny [that] results in the 'international imperialism of money.' Such improper manipulations of economic forces can never be condemned enough; let it be said once again that economics is supposed to be in the service of man” and not the other way around.



The Pope, it would seem, wanted to warn us that“unbridled liberalism” flirts with redefining inequality as virtuous because

impersonal market forces, or so the argument goes, guarantee that individuals receive what they deserve in accordance with their intelligence and capabilities.

This justifies predatory economic relationships, wars and forced migration because in the long run everything will turn out just fine, at least for those in great affluence.

To better help poorer countries flourish, the Pope calls for a“full-bodied humanism,” a holistic approach to development that takes into account the transcendental nature of man. This could serve as an antidote to a neoliberal economic mindset all too prone to exacerbating relations between the West and the Global South – often to the detriment of both.

“Populorum Progressio”

recognizes that a narrowly construed humanism, shut in on itself and not open to the values of the spirit, might achieve some limited success,“but closed off from God and other realities, a narrow materialistic understanding of economics ends up directed against man and becomes inhuman.”

The Pope saw relations between peoples and nations as much more than a collection of buyers and sellers in a free market engaged in a series of cold transactions.

He points out that“the injustice of certain situations cries out for God's attention. Lacking the bare necessities of life, whole nations are under the thumb of others; they cannot act on their own initiative; they cannot exercise personal responsibility; they cannot work toward a higher degree of cultural refinement or a greater participation in social and public life.”

This sad state of affairs, it would seem, is a consequence of the quiet collusion of power brokers in rich and poor countries.



The Pope takes aim at“the principle of free trade [which] works when both parties are about equal economically; but the case is quite different when the nations involved are far from equal. Market prices that are freely agreed upon can turn out to be most unfair. It must be avowed openly that, in this case, the fundamental tenet of liberalism, as the norm for market dealings, is open to serious question.”

Fans of“unbridled liberalism” will doubtless gag on these words, as would its shrinking pool of cheerleaders in

the Global South.

The Pope reminds“the rich nations” of their duties:“1) mutual solidarity – the aid that the richer nations must give to developing nations; 2) social justice – the rectification of trade relations between strong and weak nations; 3) universal charity – the efforts to build a more humane world community and where the progress of some is not bought at the expense of others.” The Pope adds that“this matter is urgent for the future of world civilization depends on it.”