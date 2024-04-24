Kuwaiti Official Urges Global Cooperation To Fight Human Trafficking

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shemmari

RIYADH, April 24 (KUNA) -- The success or lack thereof in the fight against human trafficking largely hinges on the level of global cooperation against the scourge, a Kuwaiti official said on Wednesday.

Human trafficking represents one of the most perilous threats to humanity, Kuwaiti Justice Ministry Acting Undersecretary Hashem Al-Qallaf said in a statement to the press on the sidelines of a seminar on the matter, organized by Saudi Arabia's human rights committee.

Such initiatives are paramount to push forward international cooperation in a bid to clamp down on human trafficking, he underlined, saying that the seminar would also shed light on some of the measures Riyadh has taken to rid the world of the nefarious deed.

The Kuwaiti official hoped that more similar gatherings would follow suit to address the growing significance of the matter, emphasizing that information exchange was crucial for more knowledge on the scourge of human trafficking. (end)

kns









MENAFN24042024000071011013ID1108134865