Al Khater Hosts Canada, Malaysia And Mauritania Envoys

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Ambassador of Canada to Qatar H E Isabelle Marie Catherine Martin. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, especially in development fields, in addition to the latest developments in the region.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also met with the Ambassador of Malaysia to the State of Qatar Zamshari bin Shaharan. During the meeting, they discussed the relations between the two countries and ways of cooperation in supporting the Palestinian brethren in the Gaza Strip.

Separately, the Minister of State also met yesterday with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the State of Qatar H E Mohammed Al Amin Salman. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy, health, education and development.

